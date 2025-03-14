Accused DUI driver kills mom, injures 3 kids hours after getting out of jail for driving impaired: HCSO

The Brief A man is accused of killing a mother and injuring her three children hours after being released from jail for DUI. According to detectives, Nicholas Betancourt, 33, was under the influence of cocaine and methamphetamine at the time of the deadly crash. Betancourt was arrested and charged two weeks after the deadly crash.



A driver who deputies say was under the influence of cocaine and methamphetamine is suspected of killing a mother and seriously injuring her three children hours after being released from jail for driving under the influence.

The backstory:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas Betancourt, 33, was arrested by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office for driving under the influence on February 27.

Authorities say he was released the next day around 9 a.m.

HCSO says around 3:45 p.m. that same day, Betancourt, whose license was suspended, was driving northbound on Gunn Highway when he entered the southbound lanes and struck another vehicle.

The crash killed Dana Rivera, 36, and seriously injured three of her children: a 4-year-old, a 6-year-old, and a 15-year-old.

Nicholas Betancourt mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Betancourt showed signs of impairment but was taken to an area hospital for injuries to both legs.

According to detectives, Betancourt was under the influence of cocaine and methamphetamine. During a search of his vehicle, deputies said they found multiple drugs, including methamphetamine, mushrooms, cocaine, MDMA, oxycodone, Xanax, and carisoprodol.

On March 13, 2025, Betancourt was arrested and charged with:

Driving under the influence manslaughter

Vehicular homicide

Driving under the influence with property damage or Injury (x2)

Driving under the influence serious bodily Injury (x2)

Reckless driving with serious bodily injury (x2)

Reckless driving with property damage or injury (x2)

Driving with a suspended license resulting in death

Driving with a suspended license resulting in serious bodily injury (x2)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (x7)

Possession of cocaine

Possession of a controlled substance (x6)

What they're saying:

"A mother lost her life, and her children will carry that emotional scar forever. This family's life was shattered in an instant because of one man's selfish and reckless decision," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Nicholas Betancourt chose to drive under the influence not once, but twice in just hours, leading to a tragedy that could have been entirely avoided."

"Nothing will ever bring their mother back or erase the trauma these children will carry for the rest of their lives, but we want them to know they are not alone. We will stand by them," added Sheriff Chronister. "We will do everything in our power to ensure this man is held accountable for the devastation he has caused. I hope this arrest brings Dana Rivera's family some sense of peace and justice."

