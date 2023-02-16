Expand / Collapse search

Accused DUI driver who crashed into trooper during Skyway 10K completes addiction program

Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. - The driver who crashed into a state trooper during the Skyway 10k last year was back in court today in Manatee County.

It's been nearly a year since Florida Highway Patrol trooper Toni Schuck put her patrol vehicle – and herself – in harm's way to stop an allegedly drunk driver, Kristen Watts, from plowing through the runners on the bridge.

Shuck's dash camera captured the intense moments after officers realized they had to act fast and stop the oncoming vehicle.

Dashcam video from Florida Highway Patrol Master Trooper Schuck's Chevrolet Tahoe shows the moment she maneuvered her patrol SUV to stop a speeding DUI suspect who had driven around barricades from reaching thousands of runners participating in the Skyway 10K race.

Watts was arrested and brought before a judge, where she laughed during the proceeding.

A few months after her arrest, doctors were concerned for Watts’ mental health, but she was later found competent to stand trial. 

As Watts made her first appearance, she told a judge she is unemployed and is living off money from a lawsuit.

Since then, Watts has completed 50 days of residential treatment at an addiction recovery center and is living in a sober living facility.

Trooper Shuck and Kristin Watts' vehicles after the crash on the Skyway

"She is now living at Sacred Space which is a sober living facility in Pinellas County and testing weekly and testing clean," Watts’ attorney Bruce Denson said. "She’s enrolled at St. Pete College and will have an addiction study certificate at the end of May, which is the plan."

Trooper Schuck was in the courtroom Thursday, and has been at every court appearance since the crash.

Watts will be back in court in mid-April for another case management hearing. 