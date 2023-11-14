Accused street racers take over North Port intersection over the weekend: 'They were breaking the law'

Felix Jordan found himself stuck at the intersection of Toledo Blade Boulevard and Price Boulevard in North Port early Saturday morning.

"I noticed as I pulled up [to the intersection] a car doing donuts," he said.

After finishing a late night working to paint homes, Jordan quickly realized that the group wasn’t going to move.

"I was really trying to get home. I didn’t want to be any part of that," he told FOX 13.

He recorded video as cars with people hanging from them spun out, and he got a sinking feeling of what could happen.

"You don’t know if you’ll pop an axel, lose control of the car, hit one of the spectators, someone could have fallen out of a window that was dangerous," Jordan said.

He was eventually able to get around the blocked intersection and head home another way, and officers with the North Port Police Department arrived minutes later.

Officers arrested David Oliveira of Cape Coral. He was charged with Fleeing to Elude and a moving violation for stopping traffic for race competition. Nine others were stopped and cited by officers as well.

North Port police are working to identify others including one person who had a gun.

"These are some dangerous elements that were there," said Josh Taylor with NPPD. "Some of these individuals were masked, so overall just a really bad idea."

North Port police believe this was an organized gathering, with more than 60 people from the Fort Myers area and possibly as far north as Tampa.

"These people obviously knew they were breaking the law," said Taylor. "We believe a lot of the vehicles involved were either stolen or license plates that weren’t registered."

While they may have gotten a thrill, officers are working to make sure that the adrenaline rush ends there.

"We just need to send a message that if you’re going to do something stupid like this, this isn’t the place to do it," said Taylor.