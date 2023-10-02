Active Life Games begin in Hillsborough County, encourage fitness for seniors

Will you live to be 100 years old?

A couple of recent reports say people could soon live 130 years or more. Not everyone buys into it, but we found some people who do at the Tampa Bay Active Life Games.

The annual event began its 42nd year Monday morning at the Barksdale Active Adult Center in West Tampa. Sixty-six-year-old Verneta Johnson was on stage, part of a spirited dance group, with her formula for a long and happy life.

"Being happy, prosperous, just enjoying life, doing what I want to do, and loving myself," smiled Johnson, who retired from the insurance industry. "I think I'm going to live to be 105."

Her mother lived to 94. Her dad lived to 98. She has her own goal.

At the Active Life Games, there is no shortage of long-life expectations. We met 90-year-old Mary Friday taking part in a walk, winning a medal, and looking forward to many more years.

When asked how long she expects to live, Mary said 102. When she heard about the reports predicting future increased longevity, she beamed.

"130 is OK. I could go for that," she laughed.

The Active Life Games is one of dozens of growing opportunities for active seniors here in our area and nationwide.

"We want them to live longer, and while they're living longer, we want them to be happier as well," said Mikah Collins, of Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation, which organizes the event along with the City of Tampa Parks and Recreation Department.

Without a doubt, modern medicine plays a role in helping people live longer, but the seniors we talked with have another prescription for longevity.

"Keep exercising, it makes you feel wonderful," Mary said.

Verneta says living to 100 is just a start.

"And I believe I could take it up a notch," she laughs.

The Active Games run through October 13. Check with Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation for complete details.