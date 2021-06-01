Firefighter killed in 'tragic' shooting at LA County Fire Station 81; investigation linked to house fire

A gunman opened fire Tuesday at Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 81 killing one firefighter and injuring others. The suspect then allegedly fled the scene and set fire to a home in nearby Acton.

Shortly before 11 a.m., deputies from Palmdale Station responded to the station located in the 8700 block of Sierra Highway, regarding multiple gunshot victims at the location.

The firehouse is located in the Agua Dulce neighborhood northeast of Santa Clarita.

"It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce," the LA County Fire Department wrote on Twitter. "The Dept. is still in the process of gathering additional information & are cooperating with law enf. throughout this ongoing incident."

The fire department said they plan to hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to provide updated information. FOX 11 will stream the press conference live here. There was no immediate word on that person's condition.

Another firefighter, an adult male, was airlifted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia with multiple gunshot wounds, sources told FOX 11's Gigi Graciette.

No suspect description was immediately available.

Authorities initially were in search of a suspect in a white Toyota pickup. That search led to a home in the 2600 block of Bent Spur Drive in Acton, where a short time later a structure fire erupted.

Video from SkyFOX appeared to show a body in the pool on the property on the house fire in Acton. Unconfirmed reports indicated it might have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It's unclear if the person is the suspect.

Property records show that the home was owned by an individual who previously worked at the fire department.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger wrote on Twitter that she was on her way to the fire station and will share additional information when she learns more.

"My heart is with our @LACOFD firefighters and the families of those affected," Barger wrote.

Supervisor Hilda Solis ordered flags at all county buildings will be flown at half-staff.

"My most sincerest condolences to the family of the firefighter who was tragically killed in today's shooting at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce," Solis wrote.

Additional details were not immediately available.

If you're in distress due to recent incidents of mass violence, please know that there is help is available. Talk to experienced counselors at the Disaster Distress Helpline for 24/7 emotional support. Call or text 1-800-985-5990. Click here for additional resources.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

