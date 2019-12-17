Advent Health employee toy drive touching lives

Employees at Advent Health Tampa Hospital are doing a different kind of healing for hundreds of children by participating in a very special toy drive.

For 20 years, the hospital has been collecting toys for Mort Elementary School in Tampa, so every child will have at least one present to open on Christmas.

They have collected more than 600 gifts this year.

"It makes me feel really good. Part of the joy of the season is to give and this is an opportunity to give wholeheartedly,” said Advent Health employee Dennis Bladen.

The whole hospital gets into the Christmas spirit.

"We really want to make sure that the children on Christmas morning have something to open. They can create memories with their families," said employee Ashley Jeffery. "We take that for granted in our own families, when we get to open dozens of gifts on Christmas Day and just one toy can make the difference in a child's life."