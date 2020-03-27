AdventHealth expands centralized COVID-19 testing sites into Pinellas and Pasco Counties

article

AdventHealth has expanded its centralized COVID-19 testing sites to Pinellas and Pasco Counties, bringing the total to five locations in the Tampa Bay area.

At these centralized testing sites, patients who meet the criteria for commercial COVID-19 testing, per Florida Department of Health guidelines, get swabbed for the virus while inside their car, limiting exposure for healthcare professionals and the community.

In order to be tested at one of the sites, a patient must be screened by an AdventHealth physician, meet CDC and Department of Health requirements for testing and have a referral from their doctor.

When a patient arrives at a testing site, a trained team member in protective gear will meet the patient at their car, they will be swabbed for COVID-19 and the sample will be sent to a commercial lab for testing.

AdventHealth Ocala is putting more plans into place to care for coronavirus patients. This week, crews installed additional air handlers that will help create a negative pressure COVID-19 unit at the hospital to accommodate 52 additional negative pressure and isolation rooms.

This brings the hospital’s total to more than 90 negative pressure and isolation rooms to help handle any potential influx of positive COVID-19 patients.

Specially trained physicians and nurses will provide critical care for patients on the unit. Crews have been working around the clock at the hospital installing the equipment on the hospital roof and adding upgrades to the unit to be ready for use on Monday if needed.

AdventHealth also established a free 24/7 hotline, 877-Virus-HQ (877-847-8747) for the public to have their coronavirus (COVID-19) questions answered or speak to a nurse when appropriate. You can also find more information at CoronavirusResourceHub.com.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

