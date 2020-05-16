AdventHealth says more than 8,000 Bay Area COVID-19 results are unreliable, terminates lab contract

More than 6,000 people who were tested for COVID-19 through AdventHealth in West Florida may need to be retested due to unreliable results from a third-party lab.

According to AdventHealth, a third-party it worked with to process the tests was unable to meet the demand and the healthcare organization terminated their contract.

In a statement, AdventHealth said it is working to notify and appropriately accommodate those who are impacted.

The organization said the individuals fall into two categories:

1.Those whose samples were processed, and whose results provided by the lab are not deemed reliable.

- Individuals who had unreliable positive results will require retesting.

- Individuals with unreliable negative results who are symptomatic need to seek care and may require retesting.

-Individuals with unreliable negative results who are asymptomatic but request to be retested will be offered testing pending availability.

2. Those whose samples are at the lab in question and are part of the backlog will not be tested; therefore, no result will be available.

-These patients may require retesting if they are symptomatic.

-AdventHealth directed the lab to destroy these samples under the law.

“It has been a privilege to serve our community during these unprecedented times, and we remain committed to our promise to keep you safe and provide the best care possible,” said Mike Schultz, President and CEO of AdventHealth West Florida Division. “We are taking ownership of these issues and are reaching out to the thousands of those who were impacted to help make it easy for them to understand the next step in their care.”

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

