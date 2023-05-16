AdventHealth Tampa launches new OB-GYN residency program to address workforce issue in Bay Area

AdventHealth Tampa will soon have obstetrics and gynecology residents walking its halls, thanks to a brand-new residency program.

"This is going to be targeting the health need in our community, increasing access by providing excellent evidence-based care to patients who otherwise would struggle to access appropriate maternity care services," said residency program director, Dr. Francis Nuthalapaty.

Access to quality women’s healthcare in the Tampa Bay region has been an issue, the maternal-fetal medicine physician admitted. By starting a residency program, the hospital will benefit from new technology, resources, and training, "extend(ing) the hospital's capacity to provide the highest level of care."

"In Tampa especially, we have a population that's growing so quickly – day by day, in fact – but we don't have a similar growth in our medical practices and our hospital capacities," Dr. Nuthalapaty said.

This new program will also address the workforce issue, he added.

"By training students to come and train in our residency program, it increases the chances that they'll fall in love with our community and our patients and want to stay here long term," Dr. Nuthalapaty said.

New data from the Association of American Medical Colleges shows the overall number of OB-GYN residency applications went down 5.2% this year compared to 2022.

A further breakdown shows states, where abortion is banned, saw the biggest change: a 10.5% decrease in applicants. States with a gestational limit saw a 6.4% decrease. States, where abortion is legal, saw a 5.3% decrease.

READ: Florida medical students fear lack of training under 6-week abortion ban, seek schooling in other states

"It's really one of my motivations for wanting to start this new program, because I know that there are many young doctors, doctors in training that would love to pursue a career in women's health," Dr. Nuthalapaty said. "And what AdventHealth offers is an environment of caring, of whole person care, extending the healing ministry of Christ. And I know that there are many students that would gladly come in, train in this kind of compassionate environment, regardless of what the overall political landscape is."

The hospital will start reviewing applications this fall and will welcome new residents on campus in the summer of 2024. They’ll accept a total of 12 residents, taking three at a time over four years.

Applicants interested in the residency program for Obstetrics and Gynecology at AdventHealth Tampa must submit an application online via the Electronic Residency Application Service (ERAS) from the Association of American Medical Colleges by October 1 to be eligible for consideration.