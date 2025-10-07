‘Adventurous individuals’ try to set sail on inflatable pool off Hernando County coast

The Brief Two people tried to set sail on an inflatable pool. A deputy was nearby and brought them safely to shore. There was a small craft advisory in effect for parts of the Gulf over the weekend due to strong winds and rough seas.



A pair of adventure seekers prompted the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office to issue a warning against trying to set sail in an inflatable pool.

The backstory:

Over the weekend, the sheriff’s office said its marine deputies had to rescue two adventurous individuals who tried to ride in an inflatable pool in the Gulf.

HCSO indicated that it was smooth sailing at first, but the Gulf had other plans.

There was a small craft advisory in effect for parts of the Gulf over the weekend due to strong winds and rough seas.

A deputy was nearby and brought them safely to shore.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, HCSO wrote, "We're glad everyone made it back safely - but let this serve as a reminder: inflatable pools belong in the backyard, not open water."