Advisory warns of diesel contamination in Lake Martha

article

Polk County health officials have issued an advisory about apparent fuel contamination in Winter Haven's Lake Martha.

They say diesel fuel from generator storage tanks at nearby Winter Haven Hospital may have flowed into the water.

The Florida Department of Health issued the health advisory to nearby residents regarding dyed diesel in the lake. They say it can cause skin and eye irritation, gastrointestinal issues, and respiratory issues.

Anyone who comes into contact with the water should wash thoroughly, especially before eating or drinking.

Lakefront owners using lake water for irrigation should not irrigate for the next few days.

