Aerobatic helicopter pilot wows crowds at Sun 'n' Fun

You may not have heard of Chuck Aaron, but you may have witnessed his skills in videos of the iconic Red Bull helicopter performing at air shows across the country.

Aaron performed last week at Sun ‘n’ Fun in Lakeland. But these days, Chuck is focused on teaching pilots how to fly safely.

"I just grew up on a flight line. And flying was in my blood. And I just love to fly," Aaron told FOX 13’s Mark Wilson.

He is one of a few pilots in the United States certified to perform aerobatics in a helicopter.

"I'll do loops, rolls, and split Ss, and backflips. And it will be pretty exciting," Aaron said.

His breathtaking maneuvers seem dangerous, but he calls himself a methodical risk-taker.

"How you fly is the real ticket. And having a good crew behind me… they look over it real well. I look over it real well. And as long as I don’t screw up flying it, it will do perfect," Aaron said.

When he's not entertaining crowds, Chuck is an instructor with Southern Utah University’s aviation program.

He uses a donated BO-105 helicopter, named The Animal, to teach students how to get out of a jam should they find themselves flying in poor visibility – called upset recovery training – as well as aerobatics.

The aerobatic capabilities of the helicopter provide a safe platform for students to learn maneuvers for the first time.

"They'll teach you how to get out of it... how to return and get out of that position and get back to flying it safely," Aaron explained.

Aaron says retirement may be on the horizon, but things are still looking up, or down, depending on who’s flying.

Regardless, he says his family’s support means everything.

Advertisement

"I'm lucky I got a wife that allows me to do what I want to do and doesn't hold me back and that’s a big load off my back to allow me to do it."