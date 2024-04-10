Aerosmith announces Tampa concert date after canceling performance last year

Aerosmith fans who don’t want to miss a thing are in luck. The band has announced they will be back in Tampa after canceling their concert last fall.

Aerosmith is set to perform with the Black Crowes at Amalie Arena on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2025, at 7 p.m.

The band was originally going to perform on Oct. 11, 2023, but canceled the concert because lead singer Steven Tyler suffered a vocal cord injury.

In a social media post, the band stated that all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows. Those with tickets will receive an e-mail with more information.

Aerosmith has been a staple in the music industry for 50 years with hits such as "Dude (Looks like a Lady)," "Dream On" and "I don’t want to miss a thing."

Tickets for the upcoming shows go on sale April 12 at 10 a.m.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter