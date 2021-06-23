After denying initial request, FDOT allows Sunshine Skyway Bridge to light up for Pride

Just two weeks ago, Florida’s transportation officials initially said no to lighting the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in rainbow colors to honor Pride Month. But on Tuesday, bridge drivers noticed that wasn’t the case.

Overnight, the iconic bridge shined in the Pride color scheme. Last year, St. Pete Pride organizers asked the Florida Department of Transportation to have the LED lights on the Skyway bridge to match the color scheme of a rainbow, but officials denied the request because it wasn't one of the eight approved color schemes. This year, they were originally denied again because FDOT said the bridge can only display three colors at once. At the time, FDOT said they denied requests from other organizations, such as the American Heart Association, and a request to represent World Autism Awareness Day.

This month, St. Pete Pride organizers said FDOT was trying to find some color schemes to create the visual of a rainbow. Now, it appears they found the right combination.

The Bradenton Herald reports that FDOT modified the lighting scheme to include the rainbow pattern. The change also applied to the Ringling Causeway Bridge. FDOT also denied a request to display Pride colors for the Sarasota bridge.

According to the Herald, city commissioners in Sarasota passed a unanimous resolution to support the Pride lights for the bridge. Commissioners in Manatee, Hillsborough, and Pinellas counties also supported the rainbow pattern for the Skyway.

PREVIOUS: St. Pete Pride kick-off event, days after DeSantis signs trans bill

WUSF Public Media reported Monday that, from now on, FDOT will consider bright lighting requests if local governments can show "broad public support" for them.

Earlier this month, the Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced the city's Acosta Bridge will display rainbow colors for Pride Month, but FDOT stepped in, saying the color scheme was "out of compliance" with an existing permit, reports WJXT. FDOT reversed course the following day.

June marks the beginning of Pride Month, a celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community since the Stonewall Riots, an uprising by young gays, lesbians and transgender people in New York City which began on June 27, 1969.

Then, protesters clashed with police near a bar called the Stonewall Inn. The riots would go on to become a vital catalyst in expanding LGBT activism nationwide and abroad.

Advertisement

In early June, St. Petersburg kicked off a month-long Pride celebration, which comes to an end this weekend with a fireworks show along the downtown St. Pete waterfront.

