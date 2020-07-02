After initially tabling a mask mandate, Lakeland leaders may reconsider the idea

On Thursday, Lakeland city commissioners will -- for a second time -- revisit the idea of a making face coverings a requirement.

Last week, city commissioners did not want to move forward with an executive order to make face coverings mandatory within the city. During the meeting, Mayor William Mutz moved to approve the resolution, but no commissioner seconded the motion.

Now, earlier this week, City Manager Tony Delgado said his office received a request from three of seven commissioners to hold a special meeting on the "mask topic in light of the current COVID-19 infection trends."

The elected officials will meet at 8:30 a.m. to discuss a separate topics, but will discuss the mask-mandate resolution at 10 a.m.

Mutz said he was disappointed at last week's decision, saying there were residents who are not following social distancing guidelines.

"We are not taking it seriously and it's impacting my home," he said at the time.

During the meeting, Dr. Steven Achinger of Watson Clinic said wearing masks is the least expensive way to mitigate the spread of the virus.

"Masks are the least expensive mitigation measure that this commission could be considering," he said. "We all understand the expense of a shutdown…and we want to avoid that. Scientific bodies across the U.S. agree that it can slow down the spread of the disease."

"Don't buy into the fallacy that if it's just young people being affected," Achinger added. "It's always spread from community to community -- from young people to old people."

Commissioner Scott Franklin, who was vocal about voting against the possible mandate, said he was concerned about an individual's right to choose whether to wear a mask or not.

"There's nothing cheaper than social distancing," Franklin said.