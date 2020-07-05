After seven years in the making, the St. Pete Pier opens this week

After more than 7 years of design and construction and $92 million invested, the long-awaited St. Pete Pier officially opens to the public Monday.

The pier offers 360-degree panoramic views of Tampa Bay and the St. Petersburg skyline. The pier is sure to be downtown St. Pete's biggest attraction yet.

"St. Petersburg is iconic because of its waterfront parks and this adds to what is iconic about the city in a huge and spectacular way," St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman said.

The pier sits on more 26-acres of land extending well out into the Bay. It comes with attractions for all ages. For the kids, there's a splash pad, beach area and discovery center.

"What I love so much about this is there was an intention to create a place that was welcoming to everyone in the community. It didn't matter where you live. It didn't matter what your income was. You can come here and experience and enjoy it and take in," Kriseman said.

As Kriseman explains, whether you're spending $5 or $50, there's something for everyone. For the adults, there's a rooftop bar complete with outdoor seating and panoramic views 60 feet above sea level. 5 stories below there's a restaurant and snack bar.

Advertisement

"You could just come out here and enjoy the beach or be in the lawn bowl or go to the tilted lawn. You could pretty much do anything you want. Maybe at the end of the day, you can have a nice little snack at the pavilion. Hang out with your family. See something different every time you come out here," ASD Sky Project Architect Tara Williams said.

The initial planned opening in May was delayed because of the pandemic. While doors will open Monday, social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks will be required indoors and anywhere where social distancing isn't possible.

The pier opens Monday, but only reserved ticket holders will be allowed in. To reserve your tickets head to StPetePier.org or click here.

