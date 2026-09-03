Air Force veteran reconnects with herself, community through art

The Brief Bernadette Dunn turned to painting to process emotions following her military service. Art provided Dunn with a path out of isolation, eventually leading her to join the Veteran Civilians Arts Ensemble. Dunn now teaches mindful art to fellow veterans, helping others heal and foster a sense of community.



For the past 16 years, Air Force veteran Bernadette Dunn has used art as a canvas to express her internal battles.

Struggle beyond the uniform

The backstory:

Like many members of the armed forces, Bernadette Dunn struggled with the transition to civilian life when her service ended in 1995.

"I couldn't find the language to explain to you what was going on with me," the U.S. Air Force veteran said. "I need something to help me process some of the emotions I was feeling."

Creative path to healing

Dig deeper:

Sixteen years ago, Dunn discovered an outlet in the unlikeliest places: a small piece of blank tile. Color became her language when traditional words failed.

"Color helped me. Color helped me put emotions that I did not want to spread out to the world on paper and tile," Dunn explained.

The tiles eventually expanded to canvases. Dunn has painted a variety of abstract pieces.

"It helps me to connect with myself," Dunn said. "When I wasn't connected with myself, the world was fearful and it was a scary place. As I connected more with myself and found myself to be more peaceful and safe, then I started reaching out a little more to others just looking for connection."

In 2021, Dunn added poetry and dance to her creative toolkit, ultimately joining the Veteran Civilians Arts Ensemble. She wrote and shared a poem, "Rushing," that resonated with her fellow veterans.

Empowering others

What they're saying:

Today, Dunn helps other veterans navigate their own post-service transitions through mindful art classes.

When veterans are hesitant due to a lack of experience, she offers a reassuring perspective.

"It's not about the art. It's about reconnecting with you," Dunn said.

Through teaching and ensemble work, Dunn hopes to build a wider network of support for the veteran community.

"If I can reach out to somebody that then reaches out to one of two people, then we become a less lonely place," said Dunn.

How to get involved

What's next:

The Veteran Civilians Arts Ensemble is hosting a free open house this Saturday at 2 p.m. While attendance is free of charge, registration is required in advance on the Straz Center website.