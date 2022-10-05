Air Force veteran turns artisan soap making into Palmetto business

Sol Soap is a small, handmade artisan soap company based in Palmetto, and it's run by a retired Air Force veteran.

The owner and soap maker Angelina Muller said the soaps a moisturizing, and they don't have all the chemicals that other soaps may have.

Muller is retired from the Air Force and served 21 years, three of which were spent in war zones. She said one she started trying to make soap.

"And the next thing you know, it got a little crazy, and the next thing you know I have a business," she said.

Sol Soap ships across the country and internationally. Muller makes dozens of scents, all of which can be found on their website.