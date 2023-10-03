Why is it so hazy in the Bay Area?

If you stepped outside on Tuesday, you probably noticed two things – it’s less humid and it’s very hazy.

The murky conditions are being blamed, in part, on a smoke plume from wildfires in Canada.

Several communities across the Bay Area, including Tampa, Pinellas County and Sarasota County have issued air quality or air pollution advisories on Tuesday.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber said that all the smoke and haze will stick around throughout the remainder of Tuesday.

Pinellas County warns people with lung disease such as asthma, older adults, children and teenagers, and people who are active outside to consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion until air quality conditions are better.

READ: Pasco County officials say harmful blue-green algal toxins in Blanton Lake

Pinellas County officials say the Air Quality Section is monitoring the pollution levels and will inform the public if conditions worsen or if the outlook changes.

Much of the satellite is showing smoke and not clouds, according to Meteorologist Jim Weber.

Winds from the northeast are carrying the smoke and impacting air quality along the east coast of the United States, according to Sarasota County authorities.

Visibility is limited to a couple miles across the Bay Area, according to Weber. There's thicker haze farther away from the coastline.

The Tampa Bay Area is experiencing limited visibility on roads due to Canadian wildfires.

Tampa Bay area residents sensitive to air quality should stay indoors.

READ: North Port road closed after excessive rainfall causes hole to form

Wind conditions are forecasted to continue to bring emissions into Sarasota County causing a higher air quality index than the typical "good" range, according to authorities. Hillsborough County officials say elevated levels are not expected for tomorrow.

Pinellas and Hillsborough County's advisories are effective through Tuesday while Sarasota County's air advisory is in effect until dusk on Wednesday.

For more information about the advisory for Sarasota County, click here. Or, dial 311.

For questions concerning the advisory for Pinellas County, call Public Works, Pinellas County Air Quality Section at (727) 464-4422.

For more information about air quality, click here.