MacDill AFB train for worst-case scenarios ahead of AirFest 2022

It's been four years since MacDill Air Force Base has hosted an AirFest, but before next month's event, there is still plenty of practice, training, and safety checks that need to take place.

"We've got to be ready," explained Colonel Ben Johnson. "Thankfully, we haven't had incidents in our air shows here in the past, and we've been doing it a long time."

Airmen were dressed in plain clothes while at the base on Thursday morning, role-playing as spectators who could be near an aircraft accident "God forbidden if it happens." Emergency responders and paramedics from Tampa Fire Rescue, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, and the Coast Guard were also participating.

"It's really a chance for us to say, 'Hey, if we had an incident, how would communicate? How will we manage? How would we triage injuries? How do we get them to higher levels of care quickly in a timely way? And how to do protect the rest of the spectators here?" Col. Johnson said.

This year's AirFest – which will also be marking the 75th anniversary of the Air Force – will take place from March 26-27. It's a free event.

"We are super excited. We can't wait to open our doors again to MacDill Air Force Base's community here in Tampa Bay. It's been four years since we've been able to do this. It's really the only time we can open our doors to the entire public," Col. Johnson explained. "Everyone gets to come on to see all the aircraft that are here, we'll have a bunch on the ground. We will have an incredible line-up of aircraft actually in the air flying and demoing their capabilities."

The Navy's Blue Angels will highlight the event, performing their precision high-flying stunts. There will also be an F-22 demonstration too, along with the C-17.

"It's very nimble with the things it can do," Col. Johnson offered. "We just can't wait. It's going to be awesome."

For more information on this year's AirFest, head over to: www.tampabayairfest.com.