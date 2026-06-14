22 hours on the ice: annual 'Hockey Heals 22' event skates to prevent veteran suicide
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A continuous 22-hour hockey game at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel brought together veterans, first responders, local schools, NHL alumni, and community members.
The 6th annual "Hockey Heals 22" event, hosted by the Lightning Warriors Hockey Program alongside the Tampa Bay Lightning, aims to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention and provide a vital support network for those who have served.
Breaking the stigma around mental health
What we know:
The event serves as a critical reminder that resources are available, and that seeking help is a sign of strength rather than weakness. Organizers and participants are dedicated to changing the conversation surrounding veteran mental health.
"Letting folks know that there's resources out here, there's organizations like ours to reach out to. It's okay to not be okay, it's ok to ask for help it's actually it takes strength to do that, not weakness, so we want to break that stigma," said Chris Scangarello, Executive Director of Hockey Heals 22.
Driving the numbers to zero
By the numbers:
The "22" in the event's name originally represented the tragic statistic of 22 veterans losing their lives to suicide each day. While progress is being made, the goal remains to eliminate veteran suicide entirely.
"It's such a horrible thing that so many folks are taking their lives. And so raising awareness with events like this I believe is the reason the number is down to 17 from 22 a day," Scangarello said.
Teaching the next generation
The event isn't just for adults and pros. Involving local youth schools helps pass down a message of prevention, community responsibility, and deep personal meaning to the younger generation.
"So they actually get to learn about what's going on and not just out here playing hockey. It's, they realize there's more to that than just the hockey. It's prevention," said Michael MacAleese, a hockeyy player and Air Force veteran. "I said before, if we can save one life, that makes a huge difference. I've lost, I've personally lost friends to suicide, so it means a lot to us."
A Community Bonded by the Game
Beyond the physical sport, the hockey community offers a powerful sense of belonging, uniting players and fans to honor local heroes and support military families.
"The hockey community is a very special place. I've been fortunate to kind of be a part of it my whole life. And again, to really honor the true heroes in the community with a game that I love and our family loves and share that passion is honestly an honor, said Ryan "Bugsey" Malone, former NHL player.
All proceeds from the 22-hour marathon benefit the Lightning Warriors Hockey Program, Operation Healing Forces, and the Black Dagger Military Hunt Club, shining a light on suicide prevention and ensuring families never have to face these struggles alone.
"At the end of the day, when you see a family and the kids, you just don't want to see anyone ever go through that. So if we can play a little hockey to raise awareness and come together, it's a beautiful thing," Malone concluded.
The Source: Sources for this web article include conducting live interviews and information provided by Hockey Heals 22.