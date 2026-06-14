22 hours on the ice: annual 'Hockey Heals 22' event skates to prevent veteran suicide

The Brief The 6th annual "Hockey Heals 22" event brought veterans, first responders, youth teams, and NHL alumni together at AdventHealth Center Ice for a continuous 22-hour hockey game to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention. Hosted by the Lightning Warriors Hockey Program alongside the Tampa Bay Lightning, the event emphasizes that "it's okay to not be okay," aiming to connect veterans with crucial resources and drive the daily veteran suicide rate down to zero. Beyond the rink, the event serves as a vital support system for veterans to feel seen and less alone, with all proceeds benefiting the Lightning Warriors, Operation Healing Forces, and the Black Dagger Military Hunt Club.



A continuous 22-hour hockey game at AdventHealth Center Ice in Wesley Chapel brought together veterans, first responders, local schools, NHL alumni, and community members.

The 6th annual "Hockey Heals 22" event, hosted by the Lightning Warriors Hockey Program alongside the Tampa Bay Lightning, aims to raise awareness for veteran suicide prevention and provide a vital support network for those who have served.

Breaking the stigma around mental health

What we know:

The event serves as a critical reminder that resources are available, and that seeking help is a sign of strength rather than weakness. Organizers and participants are dedicated to changing the conversation surrounding veteran mental health.

"Letting folks know that there's resources out here, there's organizations like ours to reach out to. It's okay to not be okay, it's ok to ask for help it's actually it takes strength to do that, not weakness, so we want to break that stigma," said Chris Scangarello, Executive Director of Hockey Heals 22.

Driving the numbers to zero

By the numbers:

The "22" in the event's name originally represented the tragic statistic of 22 veterans losing their lives to suicide each day. While progress is being made, the goal remains to eliminate veteran suicide entirely.

"It's such a horrible thing that so many folks are taking their lives. And so raising awareness with events like this I believe is the reason the number is down to 17 from 22 a day," Scangarello said.

Teaching the next generation

The event isn't just for adults and pros. Involving local youth schools helps pass down a message of prevention, community responsibility, and deep personal meaning to the younger generation.

"So they actually get to learn about what's going on and not just out here playing hockey. It's, they realize there's more to that than just the hockey. It's prevention," said Michael MacAleese, a hockeyy player and Air Force veteran. "I said before, if we can save one life, that makes a huge difference. I've lost, I've personally lost friends to suicide, so it means a lot to us."

A Community Bonded by the Game

Beyond the physical sport, the hockey community offers a powerful sense of belonging, uniting players and fans to honor local heroes and support military families.

"The hockey community is a very special place. I've been fortunate to kind of be a part of it my whole life. And again, to really honor the true heroes in the community with a game that I love and our family loves and share that passion is honestly an honor, said Ryan "Bugsey" Malone, former NHL player.

All proceeds from the 22-hour marathon benefit the Lightning Warriors Hockey Program, Operation Healing Forces, and the Black Dagger Military Hunt Club, shining a light on suicide prevention and ensuring families never have to face these struggles alone.

"At the end of the day, when you see a family and the kids, you just don't want to see anyone ever go through that. So if we can play a little hockey to raise awareness and come together, it's a beautiful thing," Malone concluded.