Airport security company moves in to old Tampa Bay Times building

L3 Harris Technologies opened its new location in St. Petersburg, bringing with it around 50 high-paying engineering jobs, to downtown St. Petersburg.

The company makes aviation and airport security devices - like body and bag scanners.

L3 Harris closed its locations on Gandy Boulevard and in Sarasota and now occupies several floors in the Tampa Bay Times Building on 1st Avenue South.

L3 president Alan Crawford told FOX 13 he believes the company will be better positioned to attract more talented employees in a vibrant downtown atmosphere.

“To attract future talent, being in downtown with the restaurants and other amenities in St Petersburg, really gave us a wonderful experience for employees,” Crawford said.

JP DuBuque with the St. Pete Economic Development Corporation said a company using the city as a “selling point” for future employees says a lot about St. Petersburg’s future.

“This is where people want to be," DuBuque said. "They want to come here. They want to be here.”