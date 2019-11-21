Albino alligator enjoys bath time at NC aquarium

An alligator at an aquarium in North Carolina apparently really enjoys her bath time.

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher posted a video of their gators getting a good scrubbing by caretakers.

Workers regularly scrub the reptiles' backs to remove dirt and algae, the aquarium said.

(NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher via Storyful)

Luna, their 14-year-old albino alligator, could be seen looking relaxed during the cleaning, though she briefly nipped at the pole toward the end.

According to the Chicago Zoological Society, albino alligators are extremely rare, with only about 100 in existence in the world. They are unlikely to survive in the wild, partly because they are unable to camouflage themselves from predators.

"Additionally, alligators bask in the sun to regulate their body temperature. However, an albino’s skin is very sensitive and can quickly burn," the organization said. "The sun also burns their eyes, making it harder for the albino alligators to see food and predators."