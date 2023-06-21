Alcohol may have played role in fiery Clearwater crash that injured 1, police say

article

A 24-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries in an early morning crash along U.S. 19 on Wednesday.

It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. at U.S. 19 and Sunset Point Road in Clearwater.

Police say the 24-year-old was thrown from a 2016 Honda Pilot after the vehicle crashed into a divider and burst into flames.

Credit: Clearwater Police Department.

The 24-year-old driver was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with possible life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

Credit: Clearwater Police Department.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 19 were shut down for about three hours while police investigated.