All aboard: Travel back in time at Plant City's train-themed café

The Whistle Stop Café has been a fixture in downtown Plant City for 125 years.

"It’s kind of like The Andy Griffith Show, kind of back in time," laughed co-owner Marti Lofstrom.

She and her husband, Jerry have been owners for 21 of those years. Jerry says they bought the Whistle Stop from the original owner’s daughter.

Marti says the customers are like family.

"When you walk in here, you belong here," she explained.

Customers can relax in the train-themed café and listen to a live piano player.

"Many people come in here from out of town and it reminds them of where they are from. They remember a place they went to that resembles this with the porcelain floor and soda fountain," said Jerry.

Whistle Stop Café serves homemade soups, salads and sandwiches. They make their own bread fresh every morning.

"So, when it comes out, the bread is hot," said Jerry. "To us, it's more than food. We represent the community."

INFO: Whistle Stop Café is located at 102 S Collins St. in Plant City. It’s open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Advertisement

LINK: https://www.facebook.com/WhistleStopFL/