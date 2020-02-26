All-female boat crew inspires others to make waves

Captain Destiny Ibasfalean may have one of the best jobs in the world. She gives visitors a guided tour by boat of Florida's beauty.

"I take them to find sand dollars, sea horse and starfish and teach younger kids about our wildlife," she said.

The 23-year-old boat captain is chartering her own path in an industry that's traditionally been male-dominated.

"When I got into this, it was ran by my mother-in-law, Captain Kim. It was given to me and introduced to me that it's a possibility and a thing for a woman to be a captain too," said Ibasfalean.

First Mate Karen Baker is a member of her all-female crew.

"I think it's awesome. I think it shows any female that they could do this. It showed me that I could do this. I didn't think it was possible for a female to be a captain before Destiny," said Baker.

She wants other women to follow in her wake.

"I'm training them how to become future captains themselves", said Ibasfalean.

She's also planting seeds for young passengers.

"I just want to bring that light to other girls and other generations that it is possible to do anything that you want to do,” said Ibasfalean.

For this young captain, it's a destiny fulfilled.

"That feeling that you can do anything is the best feeling in the world,” she said, “and that's the feeling I got when I was introduced to this and now doing it on my own that feeling is what I want others to feel like.”

LINK: For more information about Captain Destiny Family Boat Adventures, you can call 941-216-8542 or go to her Facebook page.