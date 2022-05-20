Hillsborough drug treatment court helps woman battling addiction get sober

This month marks the 30th anniversary of Hillsborough County's drug treatment court. The program has helped thousands of people beat drug addiction.

The program changed everything for Lyndsey Evans, who was living in the shadows of drug addiction five years ago. She spent months locked up and eventually lost her home, her friends and family, and even her will to live.

"I didn’t even think about tomorrow I was just thinking about that next high. And if I died, I died who cares," Evans said tearfully.

After jumping from one drug house to the next, she finally hit rock bottom when a man pointed a gun at her demanding she leave his property.

"I started crying, so this is what I’ve become I’m just sitting here. I have nobody to call, I have no gas in my car, I have nothing," she recalled.

Evans would eventually end up in Hillsborough's Drug Treatment court in front of Tampa judge Elizabeth Rice and that would change everything.

"It’s amazing cause all I wanted to do is die, now all I want to do is live, and I’m so glad that this courtroom helped me so much. Judge Rice she cares a lot," Evans said.

Now clean and sober, Evans is graduating from her recovery program. She has a new life, a new home, and a newborn.

She also walked away with a valuable life lesson she wants to share with the world.

"I chose to save me I saved me, and they were just here to help lift me up and build me to the person I am today," Evans said.