Rainbow Bridge car explosion prompts border closures in Niagara Falls, 2 reportedly dead

A vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on the American side of a U.S.-Canada bridge in Niagara Falls Wednesday, prompting the closing of four border crossings in the area, authorities said.

Explosives were in the vehicle at the time and two people who were in the car are dead, sources told Fox News. A border officer was also injured.

The blast happened on the U.S. side of the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the two countries across the Niagara River. Three other bridges between western New York and Ontario were quickly closed as a precaution, and the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport began security checks on all cars and told passengers to expect additional screenings.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority posted on X, formerly Twitter, that all cars arriving at the Buffalo Airport would undergo security checks. The authority said travelers should also expect additional screenings.

"This is obviously a very serious situation in Niagara Falls," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in Parliament, as he excused himself from Question Period in the House of Commons to be briefed further.

"We are taking this extraordinary seriously," he added.

All bridges in the Western New York area, including the Lewiston-Queenston, Whirlpool and Peace Bridge in Buffalo, have been shut down.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Buffalo field office is investigating the incident.

Photos and video taken by news organizations and posted on social media showed a security booth that had been singed by flames.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

U.S. Attorney General Attorney General Merrick Garland and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul had been briefed on the situation, their offices said.

The explosion happened on the Rainbow Bridge, which spans the Niagara River just down from the famous falls.

The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission reported that all four of its crossings — the others are Lewiston, Whirlpool and Peace Bridge — were closed.

About 6,000 vehicles cross the Rainbow Bridge each day, according to the U.S. Federal Highway Administration’s National Bridge Inventory. About 5% is truck traffic, according to the federal data.

The bridge, constructed in 1941, is just over 1,440 feet (439 meters) long and has a main span constructed of steel, according to the data.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.