All of Tampa Bay under a heat advisory Thursday

Thursday is once again bringing the heat and humidity, prompting a heat advisory for the second day in a row, but this time it is for the entire Tampa Bay region.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory Thursday morning, saying the heat index values, meaning the temperature it feels like outside, could feel like it's up to 110 degrees between noon and 6 p.m.

"Another day, another heat advisory," said FOX 13's meteorologist Dave Osterberg. "It could feel as hot as 110 degrees at various moments throughout the day."

There are chances of scattered showers and storms that could provide some relief, but those chances are low.

"Today's rain chances are going to be at about 30%, so not great," Osterberg said. "By the end of the holiday weekend, they'll be up closer to 60%. For the next couple of days, there will be lower than average rain chances. That means tons of heat."

A heat advisory was issued Wednesday, but only for some counties in the Tampa Bay area.

The first heat advisory issued in region for the summer was on June 24, and last week, the area saw a three-day stretch of heat advisories from the NWS.

The Department of Health in Hillsborough County says anyone spending time outdoors during the heat advisory should practice heat safety since hot weather can cause stress on the body.

Health officials provided the following tips:

Dress for the heat. Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing. Light colors will reflect away some of the sun's energy. It is also a good idea to wear a hat or to use an umbrella.

Drink water. Carry water or juice with you and drink continuously even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which dehydrate the body.

Slow down and avoid strenuous activity. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day - morning hours between 4 and 7 a.m.

Stay indoors when possible. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor out of the sunshine.

Be a good neighbor. Check in on elderly residents in your neighborhood and those who do not have air conditioning.

Don't forget your pets. Make sure they have access to water, ventilation and shade.