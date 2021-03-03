All of the newest fair foods to try at the 2021 Strawberry Festival

From deep-fried eclairs to strawberry-infused pickles, the 2021 Florida Strawberry Festival has a variety of new options for foodies to enjoy.

Beginning March 4, visitors will be able to indulge in more than a dozen fair food creations that are new for this year, including plenty of strawberry confections and, of course, the classic shortcake.

"This year is like no other," said Paul Davis, president of the Florida Strawberry Festival. "The amount of new food items, free entertainment and attractions for the 2021 event are overwhelming."

Here are just some of the new treats available to try:

Strawberry Lemon Ricotta Funnel Cake

Strawberry Lemon Ricotta Funnel Cake: A traditional funnel cake mix made with lemon juice and ricotta cheese that's fried until golden brown. Layered with a homemade zesty lemon glaze, topped with fresh sliced strawberries, and dusted with powdered s Expand

Deep-Fried Triple Chocolate Oreos

Deep-Fried Triple Chocolate Oreos: It's a new twist on deep-fried oreos. The cookies are dipped in a chocolate cake batter and fried, then topped with powdered sugar, chocolate sauce and whipped cream. Located at Taylor's Doughboy on the south side o Expand

Chocolate Pineberry Drizzle

Chocolate Pineberry Drizzle: The 'Pink-a-Boo' pineberry is the industry's newest twist on the traditional taste. They are served on a stick and drizzled with white or milk chocolate (limited availability). Located at the Chocolate Strawberry Express Expand

Strawberry Pickle

Strawberry Pickle: A traditional dill pickle infused with strawberry flavoring (limited availability). Located at the Chocolate Strawberry Express in the Parke Exhibit Building.

Mexican Street Burger

Mexican Street Corn Burger: A quarter-pound hamburger topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, cilantro, onion, Mexican street corn, fried avocados and drizzled with a spicy Sriracha mayonnaise. Located at Carousel Concessions near the Neighborhood Vil Expand

Deep-Fried Eclair

Deep-Fried Eclair: A deep-fried mini eclair dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with Ghiradelli milk chocolate. Located at Carousel Concessions near the Neighborhood Village.

Jolly Rancher Slush

Jolly Rancher Slush: This refreshing slush drink comes with a limited edition Florida Strawberry Festival commemorative cup and loads of sweet treats on top. Located at Apple Fries Concession on West Independent near the Arthur Boring Building.

Piggy Stack

Piggy Stack: It's a meal in a bowl, with a piece of sweet cornbread, piled with pulled pork, BBQ beans and coleslaw. Located at Piggy Palace southwest of the Arthur Boring Building.

Strawberry Pina Colada Smoothie

Strawberry Pina Colada Smoothie: A mix of strawberries, pineapples and coconut, just the right mix to make you pucker. Located at the Cinnamon Bun Saloon near the south side of the Parke Exhibit Building.

Strawberry Red Bottom Passion Italian Ice

Red Bottom Special: Strawberry and mango Italian ice layered with strawberries and topped with strawberry drizzle. Located at Domi Italian Ice east of the North Exhibit Tent.

Other new food options available this year include:

Strawberry Brownie Shortcake : A traditional shortcake with a brownie twist! Moist brownie and sweet Wish Farms strawberries piled high with a cream topping. Located at the Berry Amaz'n shortcake booth south of the TECO Expo Hall.

Apple Pie Sweet Potato : A sweet potato swirled with butter and a homemade apple pie filling, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. Located at Taylor's Doughboy on the north side of the TECO Expo Hall.

Strawberry Ice Cream Sandwich Pop : Homemade strawberry ice cream, nestled between two chocolate cookies, hand-dipped in dark chocolate then rolled in a chocolate strawberry crunch and served on a stick. Located at Polar Bear Ice Cream outside Neighborhood Village.

Faye's Doozie : A secret family recipe from Mama Faye, with two freshly baked cookies sandwiched with a cloud of cream filling. Available in chocolate chip or strawberry. Located at the Cookie Barn in the northwest corner of the Stadium Exhibit Building.

Bahama Breeze Italian Ice : A mixture of strawberry, pineapple and mango Italian ice layered with fresh-cut pineapples and strawberries. Located at Domi Italian Ice east of the North Exhibit Tent.

Way Better Strawberry Milkshake (with a twist): A Polar Bear Ice Cream souvenir cup coated with strawberry frosting and rolled in Fruity Pebbles, filled with homemade strawberry milkshake, topped with whipped cream, a mini cupcake, a fudge brownie, licorice straws and fresh Plant City strawberries. Located at Polar Bear Ice Cream outside Neighborhood Village.

Editor's note: Photos and food descriptions are courtesy of the Florida Strawberry Festival.