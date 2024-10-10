All St. Petersburg sewer treatment plants back online after Hurricane Milton
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The City of St. Petersburg has reactivated two sewer treatment plants that were shut down to protect them from potential damage during Hurricane Milton, Mayor Ken Welch confirmed to FOX 13 on Thursday morning.
Although sewage services are restored, Mayor Welch said potable (drinking) water remains shut off citywide while crews work to figure out the source of a "major break" in the city's water system.
File: St. Pete sewer system
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter