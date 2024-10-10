Expand / Collapse search
All St. Petersburg sewer treatment plants back online after Hurricane Milton

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 10, 2024 9:17am EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The City of St. Petersburg has reactivated two sewer treatment plants that were shut down to protect them from potential damage during Hurricane Milton, Mayor Ken Welch confirmed to FOX 13 on Thursday morning.

Although sewage services are restored, Mayor Welch said potable (drinking) water remains shut off citywide while crews work to figure out the source of a "major break" in the city's water system.

File: St. Pete sewer system

