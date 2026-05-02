Alleged gang member arrested after search warrant reveals drugs, guns and cash: HCSO
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RUSKIN, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the Latin Kings gang after a search revealed drug paraphernalia.
What we know:
According to HCSO, a Ruskin search warrant led deputies to seize cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, multiple firearms and $10K in cash.
Deputies arrested Brian Clavel, 24, and is facing several felony charges, including trafficking cocaine.
HCSO said Clavel is a member of the Latin Kings gang.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.