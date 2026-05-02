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Alleged gang member arrested after search warrant reveals drugs, guns and cash: HCSO

By Lindsey Gimbert
Published  May 2, 2026 12:42pm EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
article

The Brief

    • A search warrant in Ruskin led to the arrest of Brian Clavel, an alleged Latin Kings gang member, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
    • The search led to the discovery and seizure of cash, drug paraphernalia and several guns.
    • Clavel was arrested and charged with several felony charges.

RUSKIN, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with the Latin Kings gang after a search revealed drug paraphernalia.

What we know:

According to HCSO, a Ruskin search warrant led deputies to seize cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, multiple firearms and $10K in cash.

Deputies arrested Brian Clavel, 24, and is facing several felony charges, including trafficking cocaine.

HCSO said Clavel is a member of the Latin Kings gang.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Hillsborough CountyCrime and Public Safety