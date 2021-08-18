Allegiant announces new nonstop flights from St. Pete to Key West starting this November

article

Allegiant Airlines has announced a new nonstop route to Key West from St. Petersburg beginning in November.

The discount airline said the new route from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) to Key West International Airport (EYW) will operate twice weekly starting Nov. 19.

"With its year-round sunshine, incredible beaches and attractions, Key West is one of the most sought-after destinations in the U.S. right now," said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning. "We expect it to be an even bigger draw for leisure travelers seeking an affordable, convenient vacation spot for warm winter getaways."

According to Allegiant's website, flights from St. Pete to Key West range from alternating between Wednesdays and Saturdays to Mondays and Fridays, depending on the month.

To celebrate the new route, the airline is offering one-way fares between the two Florida destinations as low as $39 -- but those who want to take advantage have to be quick since the price is only available until Thursday.

Allegiant said seats and dates are limited, and the discounted fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Aug. 19 for travel by May 17, 2022.

To check out flight schedules and fares, visit Allegiant's website.