Allen Premium Outlets Shooting: Shooter 'neutralized,' fatalities confirmed with at least 9 hospitalized

Authorities responded to the Allen Premium Outlets to investigate a shooting Saturday afternoon that killed at least one person and sent at least nine others to hospitals, with a victim as young as 5 years old.

The Allen Police Department said one of its officers responded to the outlet mall for an unrelated call, when they heard gunshots just after 3:30 p.m.

That officer "engaged the suspect and neutralized the threat," police said.

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey confirmed there were fatalities, but did not say how many.

The Allen Fire Department transported nine victims, but others may have been transported by other agencies or driven to a hospital by friends or family.

The victims' conditions have not yet been released.

A spokesperson for Medical City Healthcare said eight victims ranging from 5 to 61 years old are being treated at their facilities.

Representative Keith Self, whose 3rd Congressional District includes Allen, tweeted that a shooter is "down," and there are "multiple casualties."

There were multiple agencies that responded to secure the scene, including the Allen Police Department, Collin County Sheriff's Office, FBI, and ATF.

Police said there is no active threat at this time, and they believe the shooter acted alone.

"We were outside the Converse store and we just heard all this popping," said Elaine Penicaro, who was shopping with her daughter. "We kind of all just stopped, and then a second later, just 'Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,' and there were sparks flying like it was right in front of us."

Penicaro said they ducked inside a store to take cover when they heard the shots.

Terrified shoppers took cover in the back of stores as police responded to the shooting.

"Got boxes to shut the door because we didn’t know where the shooter was, mayhem and panic," Abu Akther.

Akther was with his wife and 1-year-old child when he heard gunshots outside H&M.

He grabbed a woman he said was shot in the side and brought her into the store.

"That’s when she said, ‘I don’t know why I am shot. What is going on?’ And I saw blood pouring out of her stomach," Akther recalled. "I heard at least 30 gunshots in rapid concession."

Investigators went through stores one by one, eventually letting shoppers exit with their hands up.

One man told FOX 4 he walked out of hiding in H&M to an unimaginable sight on the sidewalk.

"I had my headphones on and then I heard boom, boom, boom, loud shots," he said. "Bodies, like under white covers."

Hundreds of shoppers were left to watch investigators swarm the scene from across Chelsea Boulevard, waiting for loved ones to come pick them up.

"We heard what we thought were fireworks, and then people running," Sandra McKinley recalled.

McKinley and her 13-year-old son, Ryan, were huddled inside American Eagle.

"I think a lot of us were hoping, like, this isn’t really happening, you know?" she added.

The reality set in for hundreds Saturday afternoon as people embraced while being reunited.

A reunification point has been created on Chelsea Boulevard.

Allen PD posted on social media that an active investigation is underway, and asked people to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement following the shooting:

"Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy," said Governor Abbott. "I have been in contact with Mayor Fulk and DPS Director McCraw as well as other state and local leaders and offered the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers, and investigative resources."