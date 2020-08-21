Alligator hunter bitten on arm in central Florida, officials say

article

An alligator hunter was attacked and bitten on the arm Thursday night on Lake Jesup in central Florida, sheriff's officials said.

Seminole County Sheriff's spokesman Bob Kealing told news outlets that they received a call for assistance around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

The man was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesman Chad Weber told news outlets the man's condition was not considered life-threatening. The man's name wasn't released.

The wildlife agency is investigating the incident.

A statewide alligator hunting season began Aug. 15 and runs until Nov. 1.

Advertisement

A Florida hunting or fishing license is not required in Florida to participate in the statewide alligator hunt. There are often more than 15,000 alligator hunting applicants that will apply for approximately 7,000 permits, the state says.