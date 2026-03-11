Florida man accused of stealing US flags from businesses, stowing them in his apartment

article

A Florida man is behind bars after deputies said they found several stolen flags inside his apartment while investigating the theft of a United States flag.

What we know:

The owner of Baker's Communications contacted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office last Wednesday and said the U.S. flag and cable had been stolen from the flagpole outside his business.

According to CCSO, security footage showed an unknown man on a bicycle entering the property shortly after 3 a.m. and then cutting the cable from the flagpole.

The suspect then removed the cable and flag and rode away.

The next day, a deputy was conducting business checks around 2:30 a.m. and said he saw a man on a bicycle in the area of SW Main Blvd. and SW Coronado St. who matched the description of the person in the surveillance video.

That man was identified as 62-year-old John Allen Bethune.

During an interview, deputies said Bethune told them he took the flag from Baker’s Communications. They noted that they also found a flag in the bags on his bicycle.

Bethune was arrested for felony petit theft due to previous convictions in Santa Rosa County.

When deputies tried to return the flag to Baker’s Communication, the owners said that it wasn’t their flag because it had a different color cable.

That’s when deputies got a search warrant for Bethune’s apartment and said they found several other U.S. flags and cables inside.

Deputies said they found Baker's Communications’ flag inside Bethune’s apartment and returned it to the business.

According to CCSO, the flag Bethune had on him belonged to the owners of another business north of Baker's Communications. That company notified the Lake City Police Department that its flag was stolen in the early morning hours of Feb 22, 2026.

That company’s flag was returned, as was a third flag that was reported stolen after Baker’s theft.

What's next:

Deputies are still trying to figure out who owns a flag that was recovered in Bethune’s apartment that has not yet been claimed.