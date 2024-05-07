Alligator makes hilarious surprise visit to Florida bank drive-thru: 'Did not have an account with us'

It was just a regular day at work for bank tellers at an Addition Financial credit union in Leesburg… until it wasn't.

An unexpected visitor made its way through the credit union's drive-thru – and the bank said they "did not have an account with us." That's because the surprise customer was an alligator!

An alligator was spotted in the drive-thru of an Addition Financial branch in Leesburg, Florida, last week. (Photo: Addition Financial)

'Rarest alligator in the world' now on display at Gatorland for first time ever

Addition Financial shared photos and videos with FOX 35 that showed the creature crawling in the drive-thru. It eventually moved on, but not before staff captured some photos and videos.

The credit union said the sighting was last week.

An alligator was spotted in the drive-thru of an Addition Financial bank branch in Leesburg, Florida, last week. (Photo: Addition Financial)

Gator on a coffee run? Reptile wrangled in drive-thru at Florida Starbucks

"Man, welcome to Florida where you go to work and casually see alligators just chillin' at your job," one of the tellers was heard saying in a video as other staff members laughed in the background at the odd sight. "Welcome to Florida, man."