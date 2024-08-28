'Aloha Lahaina' showcase celebrates beauty of hardest hit area in Hawaii wildfires

Milan Art Gallery Director Jock Armour has vivid memories of the wildfires in Hawaii that happened last year.

"There came a point where I didn't know what landmarks were what, because everything was flat and ash and still smoking," he said.

Armour was the director on Wyland Gallery on Front St. in the town of Lahaina, the hardest hit area. An estimated 2,200 buildings were damaged or destroyed, with the residences being most of them.

READ: Cosplayers wear costumes inspired by their favorite characters at Tampa Bay Comic Convention

"There's a lot of sadness, but I'm an eternally optimistic person, so I want to take all of that and turn that into joy," Armour said.

What the director of the Sarasota gallery means is using art to celebrate the beauty of Lahaina, through a showcase called "Aloha Lahaina."

"Aloha means ‘hello’ and ‘goodbye,’ so let's say hello again rather than saying goodbye," Armour said.

Around 25 different pieces, created by a handful of artists, were selected for the show. Two bronze statues were actually recovered from the Wyland Gallery.

MORE: Florida Botanical Gardens inspired newest exhibit at Creative Pinellas

"She has coral growing on her by now and algae, so the artist preserved all of that. They really tell a pretty powerful story," Armour said.

In addition, 25% of all sales benefit the Hua Momona Foundation, which has been feeding displaced families since the aftermath of the fires. Armour hopes to raise enough money to provide 1,000 meals. They have reached 75% of their target so far.

"Aloha Lahaina" will be on display at the Milan Art Gallery until September 1. The gallery is hosting a special livestream showcase on YouTube on Thursday at 6 p.m.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: