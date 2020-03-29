Alpacas visit Edinburgh care home residents amid coronavirus pandemic

Three alpacas were brought to two care homes in Edinburgh, Scotland, on March 23 to lift the spirits of residents amid the new coronavirus, COVID19, outbreak.

This video shows residents and staff at Heatherfield Care Home and Crusader Court enjoying the alpacas through the windows and doors of their buildings, recorded and shared by the Urban Nature Retreat CIC, an animal therapy company.

Urban Nature Retreat CIC said some residents in the homes had been in isolation for three weeks as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. “We love what we do and we truly love to make people happy and this was the perfect thing for us to do today,” the organization wrote on Facebook.

Heatherfield Care Home shared photos of the visit on Facebook, writing, “Our residents flocked to the windows to see these beautiful boys and their smiles made it all worthwhile!”

