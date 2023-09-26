Amalie Arena adding new dining options after second annual curate contest

Whoever said hockey wouldn't work in the south, probably never dreamed food from south-of-the-border would become a star.

Loli's Mexican Cravings is rolling out its lineup of tacos for this season at Amalie Arena, after winning a contest to have its own concession stand during lightning home games.

Mexican food will now be offered at Amalie Arena.

"We are in a society that is evolving, we have [people] from all sides, so why not?" said Taro Larrea, Loli's Director of Operations. "You get the true Mexican flavors."

Loli's and Bull Market Asian Fusion are the winners of the second annual curate contest, which brings local brands to the big time. Bull Market is featuring a spicy pork bowl, spring rolls and ginger beef.

They're joining a bacon, cheddar and jalapeño sandwich, a foot-long topped with potatoes, peppers and onions, a Jamaican jerk chicken and a poke bowl.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken is also on the menu.

"We have so many people that come in from outside Tampa, and this may be their only experience to get to see what the culinary scene of Tampa is all about," shared George Raub, Amalie Arena's Director of Food and Beverage. "So this gives us an opportunity to bring that to them."

Wicked Oak, for instance, will add a "Tampa Two" to their offerings.

But there are also, of course, more traditional favorites like nachos, fries and an all-American burger.

But now you can have your hockey, with a side of tacos. After nine years, Loli's has gone from startup to star.

"The secret ingredient is just passion and love," said Larrea. "When they came here to the United States, they never imagined this, they had a big concept, they had a dream."