New USF president announced, Moez Limayem will start in 2026

The Florida Board of Governors oversees the State University System and unanimously confirmed Limayem as the next president. According to an announcement posted by USF Friday, Limayem was named sole finalist for the position by the USF Presidential Search Committee in September, and he was unanimously approved by the USF Board of Trustees in October.

He's served as president of the University of North Florida since 2022 and was the Lynn Pippenger Dean of the Muma College of Business at USF for 10 years before taking the role at UNF, according to USF.

"I am humbled and honored by this opportunity," Limayem said. "I am grateful for the hard work of the students, faculty, staff and community leaders who have invested in this university. Together, we will write the University of South Florida’s next chapter as a national model of excellence that transforms lives and strengthens Florida’s intellectual, economic and civic landscapes. I am also deeply appreciative of President Rhea Law’s commitment to elevating USF academically and reputationally. Her impact has strengthened this institution and positioned us for continued excellence."

Current USF President Rhea Law announced earlier this year that she would be stepping down once her successor was found. Law was named USF's interim president in 2021. The Florida Board of Governors unanimously approved her as the school's eighth president in March 2022.