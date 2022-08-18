Amalie Arena hosts US National Gymnastics Championships

The US gymnastics championships are underway at Amalie Arena.

Thousands of people are visiting from all over the country to see who will get the inside track at the US National Team and maybe even the Olympics.

Claire Aussner, 6, came with her family to enjoy Thursday's competition, a shot to see what it's like to be on the biggest stage in American gymnastics.

"It shows her what hard work and dedication can lead to," said her mom Kristi Aussner.

Champions will be named in ten events, which will give winners inside tracks to make the US National Team, which leads to a better shot at the Holy Grail: the Olympic team.

The Tampa Bay Sports Commission has been pushing to get the US National Gymnastics championships here for fifteen years.

They say 6,000 hotel rooms will be sold, including one to California high school gymnast Yaelle Kretchmer.

"I am so excited," she shared. "I have always wanted to go to (see the) championships."

Her mother, Orna, says they have spent plenty of money at local businesses.

"We need to eat," she stated.

Amalie Arena also offers a pot of gold to gymnasts like Ella Kate Parker, who has been working for this moment since she was three.

"This is just such a surreal experience for me," she said. "This is such a big arena and is so much fun."

Gymnast Ella Kate Parker autographs photos at U.S. National Gymnastics Championships.

If the 14-year-old Louisianan, who trains in Texas now, can win her events in the Junior's category, she will be one step closer to the ultimate goal.

"It's a lot of pressure, always, at competitions, but it is so crazy to think back when I was in Louisiana all the time and I was just a little girl, even where I am now, it is just so exciting."

The event runs all weekend, with the men's and women's national teams, and there are still tickets available, starting at $19.