1 injured in possible road rage shooting outside Amalie Arena

One person was injured in a ‘roadway altercation’ after shots were fired outside Amalie Arena on Sunday night, according to police.

According to the Tampa Police Department, units responded to the intersection of Morgan Street and Channelside Drive at around 6:28 p.m. on Sunday after shots were fired following a roadway altercation.

The suspect's vehicle fled the scene before officers had arrived.

Preliminary investigation indicated that two people had been in a physical fight that escalated when the suspect fired several rounds at the victim's vehicle. Officers eventually took that suspect into custody.

At the time, there is only one known victim who had driven himself to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.