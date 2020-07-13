Amber Alert canceled after 5-year-old girl found safe

A statewide Amber Alert has been canceled for a 5-year-old girl in north Florida, hours after she went missing.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Naomi Herring has been found safe.

She had last been seen in Madison, Florida early Monday morning after her mother reported her missing from a motel room.

According to officials in Madison County, which is located in north Florida and borders the state of Georgia, deputies responded to the Deerwood Inn, located at 155 St. Augustine Road in Madison. The inn is located near the Interstate 10 interchange with South State Road 53.

Deputies arrived around 1:59 a.m. Monday after receiving a report of a missing child. According to the sheriff's office, they were told Naomi had last been seen sleeping in one of the motel rooms around 12:30 a.m. with another child in the care of an adult male. Officials didn't specify the relationship between Naomi and the adult.



At 1:40 a.m., the child's mother returned to the room and found the room door was closed, but unlocked, officials said. They said when she entered, Naomi was not inside, but the remaining occupants were.

Deputies searched the area, along with a K9 tracking team from the Florida Department of Corrections.

