Gainesville boy at center of Amber Alert found safe, police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Florida Amber Alert was issued for a young Gainesville boy Thursday morning but within an hour, police said he was found safe.
The alert was issued early Thursday morning by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Authorities said the child was last seen with a man, but the boy has since been found safe, according to Gainesville police.
Officials did not say whether the man was found with the child. No other information was provided.