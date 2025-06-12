Amber Alert issued for missing Florida boy

article

The Brief An Amber Alert was issued for a missing Miami boy. He may be in the company of Ismari Figueroa Leon. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.



An Amber Alert for a missing 6-year-old Miami boy.

Law enforcement officials are searching for Ryan Figueroa who was last seen in the area of the 1300 block of Southwest 1st Street in Miami.

He was last seen wearing a white Polo shirt and black joggers.

Officials say he may be in the company of Ismari Figueroa Leon, who was last seen wearing a black jumper. She also has multiple tattoos.

The pair may be traveling in a 2012 black Chevy Equinox with Florida tag number RUZG29.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Tips can also be reported to FDLE at 1-888-356-4774 (1-888-FL-MISSING) or your local law enforcement agency.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the FDLE.

