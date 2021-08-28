Amber Alert issued for 2 missing Florida children

article

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for 5-year-old Zaynah Obidy, and 6-year-old Zain Obidy, who were last seen in the area of the 4400 block of Crystal Lake Drive in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

Zaynah is a white female, who is 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 65 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Zain is a white male who is 4 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The children may be in the company of Max Carias-Carrilo, a white-Hispanic male who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes. He also has a very thick beard that does not have a mustache.

They may be traveling in a 2011, black BMW 535 series, FL tag number PJH1B.

Anyone who sees them or the car is asked not to approach them and to contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these children please contact the Broward County Sheriff's Office at 1-954-321-4226 or 911.

