Amber Alert: St. Pete police say missing 2-year-old boy is not with his father, who is a person of interest

The father of a missing St. Petersburg boy – who is at the center of an Amber Alert – is now a person of interest. However, police say Taylen Mosley is not with his dad.

St. Pete police detectives confirm with FOX 13 that dive teams will be searching ponds near the Lincoln Shores Apartments after investigators followed several leads overnight. The apartment complex is located along 4th Street North.

Officials walking around a pond near Lincoln Shores Apartments.

Police did not provide additional details on Taylen's father becoming a person of interest. They also did not provide his identity.

Photos of Pashun Jeffery and Taylen Mosely provided by St. Petersburg Police Department

Detectives believe Taylen is in danger, and he has likely been missing for over 24 hours. He just turned 2 on March 12.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Taylen and his mother, Pashun Jeffery, were last seen by their relatives outside their apartment.

A fire truck, ambulance and patrol car were seen entering Lincoln Shores Apartments on Friday morning.

Chief Anthony Holloway said a neighbor came forward to report hearing "a commotion" around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, but police were not called at the time.

"Earlier today, the family did not hear from the deceased, so they asked the apartment manager to come do a check on them," the police chief explained Thursday.

PREVIOUS: Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy missing after St. Pete mom was found dead at apartment

Jeffery's blue vehicle was searched by police on March 30, 2023.

That's when they found Pashun's body in her second-floor unit, Detectives believe Jeffery was killed inside her apartment. Her body was found around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The police chief described it as a violent scene and declined to provide further details. When they couldn't find her son, an Amber Alert was quickly issued. Police are not sure if Taylen was home at the time of the homicide.

Provided by FDLE

"That crime scene is very violent on the inside [of the apartment]," Chief Holloway said. "We want to find Taylen. That's our main goal right now… We just want to make sure the child is safe," Holloway said.

Police searched Pashun's car, and brought in search dogs and a drone to search a nearby pond. The view from SkyFOX on Thursday showed crime scene tape draped around a parking lot. The doors and trunk of a parked blue vehicle were open, with items sitting on the sidewalk behind it. Holloway confirmed the car belonged to Jeffery.

Later in the afternoon, a dumpster was seen being hauled away by police

Officials said Taylen could be anywhere. They believe he and his mother were the only ones living in their apartment unit.

Taylen is described as a Black male who is 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Holloway says county, state and federal agencies are working this case. He said they've also brought in search dogs, flew a drone over a nearby pond and hauled away a dumpster from the apartment complex to be searched.

"The homicide scene, we will work that," Holloway said. "But right now, we want to bring this child home."

Anyone with information on the child's location or the homicide should call 911 or St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.