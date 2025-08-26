America after Katrina: Lessons from New Orleans

The Brief Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans on August 29, 2005, ultimately killing roughly 1,800 people and causing massive flooding. Levee failures and infrastructure neglect turned a natural disaster into a man-made catastrophe. Survivors, first responders and investigators reflect on failures and the lessons learned — two decades later.



Katrina hit New Orleans with 125 mph winds, unleashing severe flooding after levee breaches. Over 80% of the city was underwater; stormwater pumps and levees were outdated and poorly maintained.

Thousands sought shelter at the Superdome and convention center, many suffering from heat, dehydration and lack of medical care. Federal, state and local response was slow, leaving residents stranded for days.

Timeline:

August 29, 2005: Katrina hit New Orleans and levees failed, causing flooding to spread across the city.

August 29–31, 2005: First responders, including the Coast Guard and Florida volunteers, began rescue operations.

September 2005: Thousands remained stranded in shelters, and fires, looting, and chemical contamination compound caused a crisis.

The backstory:

New Orleans was built below sea level, surrounded by levees that were poorly designed and neglected over decades. Experts warned that inadequate engineering and weak disaster preparedness would amplify any hurricane’s impact.

Katrina exposed deep flaws in the nation’s infrastructure, emergency planning and leadership.

Local perspective:

Survivors recount desperate moments waiting for rescue, and many relied on helicopter airlifts and improvised communications.

Roy Kerr recalled staying in a hotel during the storm, witnessing levee breaches and widespread flooding.

Volunteers and first responders from the Tampa Bay area and surrounding areas faced dangerous conditions while saving residents.

By the numbers:

Katrina caused an estimated 1,800 deaths in New Orleans and surrounding areas and left tens of thousands stranded in shelters like the Superdome.

The storms also left 80% of New Orleans submerged in floodwaters and $125 billion in damages – compared to $15 billion from the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami.

Why you should care:

Katrina was not just a natural disaster — it revealed failures in engineering, emergency response and government planning. The tragedy reshaped policies on disaster preparedness and highlighted the ongoing risks to vulnerable communities in coastal cities.

What's next:

FOX 13's five-part series, America After Katrina, continues each night at 10 p.m., with a 30-minute special airing Friday at 6:30 p.m. Upcoming segments will explore the federal response, volunteer efforts and stories of survival across Mississippi and Louisiana.