America after Katrina: Eyewitness to disaster

The Brief Hurricane Katrina first hit Florida as a Category 1 storm before rapidly intensifying and devastating the Northern Gulf Coast on August 29, 2005. Survivors and first responders share harrowing stories of rescue, loss and survival during the storm. Our five-part series and 30-minute special revisit the disaster’s legacy and explores lessons learned.



Katrina made landfall in South Florida as a Category 1 hurricane, then strengthened to Category 5 in the Gulf of Mexico. Mississippi and New Orleans suffered catastrophic storm surge and flooding from the Cat 5 storm.

Tampa Bay firefighters, including Kelly Hallman, were deployed for urban search and rescue in Biloxi and surrounding areas.

READ: St. pete police warning drivers cruising through flooded streets can be ticketed

Timeline:

August 25, 2005: Katrina hit Florida as a Category 1 hurricane.

August 28, 2005: Katrina intensified in the Gulf of Mexico, reaching Category 5 strength.

August 29, 2005: The storm struck Mississippi and New Orleans and levees breach, causing catastrophic flooding.

August 30–31, 2005: Search-and-rescue operations began and communications remained severely disrupted.

The backstory:

Hurricane Katrina exposed systemic failures in disaster preparedness and response. Decades of underinvestment in levee systems and emergency planning left New Orleans especially vulnerable.

Many, like Roy Kerr, were caught in the wrong place at the wrong time, while first responders faced overwhelming challenges amid unprecedented destruction.

MORE: Bay Area non-profit helps seniors fight loneliness through preparing for disasters

Local perspective:

Tampa Bay firefighters were on the front lines in Mississippi, navigating debris-strewn neighborhoods to rescue residents.

Residents like Susie Towater relied on amateur radio and satellite phones to check on family members in Gulfport, highlighting the breakdown in conventional communications.

By the numbers:

Tens of thousands of residents were stranded after the storm, and bridges and critical infrastructure were destroyed.

Why you should care:

Katrina was not just a natural disaster — it triggered a man-made catastrophe. Failures in engineering, planning and emergency response contributed to the loss of life and widespread devastation.

READ: Mixed reactions as Shores Acres awaits 'Elevate Florida' decisions

Its legacy continues to shape policy, disaster preparedness and infrastructure planning across the U.S.

What's next:

FOX 13's five-part series, America After Katrina, airs nightly at 10 p.m., with a 30-minute special airing on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Future segments will examine what went wrong, what lessons were learned and how the nation has changed since 2005.